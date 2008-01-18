PS3 Megabox Homebrew Project Is Linux For Commitment-Phobes

The PS3 is an amazing piece of machinery, but the PS3 Megabox Homebrew Project isn't waiting for Sony's inevitable firmware updates to make their dreams to come true. Nor are they installing Linux. Instead, the group is taking the bull by the horns and offering an incredible software package—completely runnable from a USB drive or DVD—to add a slew of new functionality.

A modification of open source software Freevo, Megabox brings VOIP, P2P, Firefox, 3D Linux gaming, TV recording (not sure how on this one), and emulation—as well as plenty of other features. Essentially, it's Linux without the install, reskinned with a neat media center interface. The price is right (free) so we'll give this a try and tell you what we think. Until then, here are the full details:

Video: 1-Reproduction in the premises of almost all the formats of video, including the MKV. 1-Reproduction in the premises of almost all the formats of video, including the MKV. 2-Reproduction in Streaming (from Internet or the local network) reproduces just like in the point 1 that if, the MKV would cost to him more but, depending on the bandwidth of Internet, since in local network we have all 100MB. 2-Reproduction in streaming (from the Internet or local network) reproduces just like in the point that if 1, the MKV would cost more to him but, depending on the bandwidth of the Internet, since in local network we have all 100MB. to 3-Encoder and to decoder of DivX, DVD, TDT and others. To 3 encoder and decoder of DivX to DVD, TDT and others. 4-Recording to CD's/DVD's etc. (Necessary external recorder USB) 4-recording to CD's / DVD's etc. (Necessary external recorder USB) 5-Possibility of using compatible digital cameras with Linux. 5-Possibility of using digital cameras compatible with Linux.

Audio:

1-Reproduction of all the habitual formats. 1-Reproduction of all the habitual formats. (Local and streaming.) (Local and streaming.)

2-Encoder and decoder of CD's and other formats. 2 encoder and decoder of CD's and other formats.

3-Recording of CD's/DVD's etc... (Necessary external recorder USB.) 3-recording of CD's / DVD's etc... (Necessary external USB recorder.)

4-Possibility of using compatible reproducers MP3/MP4 with Linux 4-Possibility of using reproducers MP3/MP4 compatible with Linux

TV/Radio: (compatible with multiple models and marks of devices USB TV) TV / Radio: (compatible with multiple models and marks of USB devices TV)

1-Reproduction of TDT, TDS, TDC and IMAGENIO. 1-Reproduction of TDT, TDS, TDC and IMAGENIO. (Necessary USB capture device.) "one in pack MegaBOX PS3 will be included" (Necessary USB capture device.) "In one pack MegaBOX PS3 will be included"

2-Radio and TV in streaming by Internet. 2-Radio and TV in streaming by the Internet.

3-Recording of programs of TV "to the hard disk of the PS3, external Hard disk or to record it to CD/DVD "with possibility of programming the hour and date of recording. 3-recording of programs of TV "to the hard disk of the PS3, external hard disk or to record it to CD / DVD" with possibility of programming the hour and date of recording.

Software:

1-FireFOX. (Formed with all plug-ins for its perfect operation.) (Formed with all plug-ins for its perfect operation.)

2-System P2P. 2 system P2P.

3-System VoIP and instantaneous mail. 3 System VoIP and instantaneous mail.

4-Emulation of games of almost all the platforms. 4-emulation of games of almost all the platforms. (Reading of ROM's from any unit, even from local NETWORK.) (Reading of ROM's from any unit, even from local NETWORK.)

5-Game for LINUX in 3D (to still not contrasted.) 5-Game for LINUX in 3D (contrasted to still not.)

6-Possibility of launching PS3 games directly from MegaBOX. 6-Possibility of launching PS3 games directly from MegaBOX.

(In the future possibly ISO loader) (In the future possibly ISO loader)

"Software requests are accepted" "Software requests are accepted"

Appearance:

1-Skins Manager so that you modify to your taste the appearance of MegaBOX in your PS3 (Necessary knowledge of XM) 1-Skins manager so that you modify to your taste the appearance of MegaBOX in your PS3 (Necessary knowledge of XM)

Components needed: Components needed:

1-Playstation 3 sixaxis (PS3) 1-PlayStation 3 sixaxis (PS3)

2-Any compatible PS3 device 2-Any device compatible PS3

Screen Resolution: Screen resolution:

1-1280x720 (720P) 1-1280x720 (720P)