PS3 Regional Icons Sort Accounts, Combat Xenophobia

Some PlayStation 3 users have been savvy enough to create multiple accounts with different regional access, allowing them to download various area-timed content before it hits locally (like demos and stuff). Keeping these nationalities straight used to be difficult require reading, but now you can download new flag avatars to keep the logins organized (and your PS3 looking Sony-made). NeoGAFer McBacon started the project, creating a slew of smiley flags PNGs for your XMB designed to keep accounts straight, even providing a PSD template for creating your own. That's a lot of TLAs!

PS3 - Regional User Faces...[NeoGAF via DigitalBattle]