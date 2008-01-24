PS3 Version Of Frontlines: Fuel Of War Officially On Empty

It would appear that video game retailers wiping the PlayStation 3 version of Kaos Studios' shooter Frontlines: Fuel of War from their databases wasn't done just for giggles. It would appear that GameStop called both guys who pre-ordered the game for a reason. THQ officially cancelled the PS3 edition of the game today, previously thought to just be delayed, using the same axe to kill the release of the PlayStation 2 version of Destroy All Humans!: Big Willy Unleashed. Don't go jumping off any buildings, now, kids, despite how hard it may seem to put this terrible, terrible news behind us.

Editor's note: Seeing as the PS3 version was being developed in Australia, I'm chasing THQ's local presence for additional comment. Stay tuned.

There's always Haze! Oh wait...

THQ Updates Fiscal 2008 Outlook [THQ]