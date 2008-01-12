PS3s Now Made For Half The Price

Yeah, a lot's been made of the PS3 losing Sony money. As impressive a machine as it is, it costs a ton to manufacture, and the more Sony sell, the more money they're losing. Or are they? We know the 40GB model was - at least partly - an exercise in cost-cutting on Sony's part, and now we've got an idea on just how much they've cut. A BusinessWeek report on the recent Blu-Ray news claims a PS3 now costs Sony $US 400 to manufacture, which while still being a lot, is down from the $US 800 they were costing at launch. Those are some handy savings. As a result, Japanese analysts predict the machine may actually start breaking even in...late 2009, which is a little later than Kaz was hoping.

Sony's Blu-Ray Breakthrough [BusinessWeek]