PSN to Spawn New Games with Gamebryo

brand.gifThe wait for more original PlayStation Network games is almost over, fair PlayStation 3 fans. Sony Online Entertainment has announced that Gamebryo has been selected to help beef up the stable of PlayStation Network titles. Gamebryo and the Emergent Elements engine are behind games like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3, and SOE says that the partnership will help to bring developers the tools they need to speed up the game development process. Gamebryo, according to SOE, will provide a solid framework for various types of downloadable games on PSN. PS3 users will only have to wait a little bit longer, as the first of the SOE games are scheduled to launch before February's Game Developer's Conference.

