PSP Getting Official Keyboard In 2009

Having grown used to tapping merrily away on my DS, I hate text-entry on a PSP. No doubt you hate text-entry on a PSP as well. Now, three years after the PSP first launched, Sony are coming around to the fact, and have pledged to do something about it. They've told GameSpot that they're hard at work on an official keyboard for the the PSP, which should be out sometime towards the middle of 2009. No comment on what it would look like (that one above's an abortive attempt by Logitech), but with the release so far off they've got plenty of time to sort that out.

CES '08: PSP GPS, Camera US-bound in '08; keyboard revealed [GameSpot]