PSP GPS Peripheral Coming to North America?

That Japan only GPS add-on for the PSP doesn't look so Japan only anymore. Sony's CES page lists the GPS system, leading most to believe the peripheral, already out in Japan, will get a Western release. Here's how the Sony site describes it:

Explore the world with GPS on your PSP. Utlising the GPS peripheral and the latest mapping software on UMD, your PSP will provide 2D/3D locations, driving directions, POI's, and even downloadable city guides. With an easy search feature and customisable settings, GPS on PSP is the easiest way to navigate new areas and cities.

Nice that Sony seems to be bringing its Japan only stuff to everyone else. Who's interested in picking this up?

