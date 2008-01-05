The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSP Skype Could Come This Month

psp_skype_launch.jpgSony's low-key announcement that peer-to-peer calling service Skype would be coming to the PSP was vague on details, but a recent report from Japanese outlet Nikkei Net helps to shed some light. According to Gamespot's retelling of the account, the service, free for PSP users and limited only to those in possession of the PSP Slim revision, may be launching as early as January.

There's no charge for PSP-to-PSP and PSP-to-PC calls, but a microphone accessory and dedicated phone number service will both carry a fee. The Nikkei Net report priced out PSP-Skype plans strictly for Japan, but we suspect Sony will have more to say about the calling service at next week's CES. Who else is psyched for some sidetalkin'?

Report: PSP Skype launching this month [Gamespot]

Comments

  • Ross Blandon Guest

    PSP Slim only?

    Thats a nice kick in the pants for all the idiots like me who payed $400 for a PSP when everyone thought they sucked.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles