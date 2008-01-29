Pursuit Force's Pimp Schwag

Pursuit Force Extreme Justice hits tomorrow. What I played of the demo I quite liked, which is surprising because I hated the original game. My early copy, which arrived at my door today, came with this Pimp Glass, sunglasses and fingerless gloves. Hold on there guys, you're mixing your seventies references and it's about to blow my mind. Either throw in a pimp stick and robe or make with the fake Magnum stache.