Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Slightly More Revealed

Ubisoft's previously released 36 second trailer for Rainbow Six Vegas 2, which contained a small amount of CG footage ending with oppression of the press, has been expanded! Now the curtain has been drawn back, revealing...another minute of CG! Witness the Rainbow Six team doing things in that distinctive Rainbow Six-style, like making silent hand signals, firing various weapons, and their personal favorite thing - blowing up doors. Not sure what they are hoping to accomplish here, other than assure us that it is indeed still and R6 game and they haven't changed it into...say, a rhythm dance title. Thank goodness!

