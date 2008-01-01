Reader's Choice Winners

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Having popped in a few times over the weekend to check things out, I couldn't help but notice a wee bit of dissatisfaction over the way the Reader's Choice Awards were run. What we decided to do this year was use the same finalist list we used for our own Game of the Year selection because it seemed the most practical way to proceed. While it may be possible to create a poll listing every single game to hit a particular platform in 2007, it just didn't make sense to. Next year I'll try to figure out a better way to broaden the finalist list in a way that works for you guys, perhaps by asking people to post their favorite games and then selecting the finalists from that list.

Once the winners in each category were selected I think it's very fair to use those as the finalists for the overall game of the year. If a game is voted by you the readers as the best game for a system then it should be the one used to represent the system in what is essentially the finals for the overall awards.

One other point. I didn't include the Wii's Virtual Console this year because they don't really have original games. But was that fair? Should I have included it along with the PSN and XBLA?

Hit the jump to see the winners and then make up your own list of winners in the comments. I'm interested to see how different the list would have been had it been entirely in your hands.

GOTY DS
The Legend of Zelda Phantom Hourglass

GOTY PC
Portal

GOTY PS2
God of War II

GOTY PS3
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

GOTY PSP
Ratchet and Clank: Size Matters

GOTY Wii
Super Mario Galaxy

GOTY Xbox 360
Bioshock

GOTY XBLA
Alien Hominid HD

GOTY PSN
Everyday Shooter

OVERALL GOTY
Super Mario Galaxy

