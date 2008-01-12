Real Drums Moded for Rock Band

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Rockband%20061.jpg For DIYer "Buzz" Dawson, those Rock Band drum pads couldn't take a rockstar beating. So designed and constructed a new drum set using, well, a honest to goodness Gibraltar drum rack and a steel drum pedal. Plus, he even added a LCD monitor to the rack so the drummer can keep time. There's even a sheet of Lexan polycarbonate to protect the LCD from flying drumsticks. The drums themselves were wired and padded with foam. If that wasn't cool enough, the set will be available for public play at the Orlando Science Museum in Florida from January 18-21. Rock on!
Drum Kit [Otronicon, Thanks Ryan!]

