Real Life Stories Of Halo Romance And Adventure Wanted

torokun_samus_chief_500.jpgYou seem to have forgotten something, everyone. Halo is the most important thing in the world. And Bungie wants you to send them your life changing real life stories to illustrate that fact:

Did you meet your true love playing Halo? Did you get a job using your Halo skills? Did you become president of a small country because you could pwn noobs? We're looking for real life stories of romance, adventure and social wonder directly related to your Halo experience.

All snark aside, I look forward to reading a these when there's a nice list up. I, myself, impersonated Master Chief to get laid* this one time.

OK, that's not true at all. But it has to be the story for somebody out there. A LOT of people play Halo and...we're going to avoid the cliché, gamers never get any action finish to this joke. Especially because, according to Bungie, a lot of their fanbase is doing alright in this department.

Love is in the Air [bungie] [image by Torokun]

