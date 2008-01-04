Real Madrid Signs Game Development Deal

Spanish football powerhouse Real Madrid have signed a deal with Virgin Play, who will now be developing three "properties" for the club, spread over consoles, mobiles and online. This marks a return to the specialist football arena for Real Madrid, who last featured in an exclusive title during Codemaster's ill-advised "Club Football" series on the PC and last-gen consoles. Anyone left wondering why they're commissioning a move like this need only read the following:

...the three properties offer brands the opportunity to be integrated within each game, not only through product placement but also with plot integration - enabling players to have a more realistic gaming experience and brands to get closer to a targeted audience.

In other words, advertising sold as a probably-rubbish football game. Enjoy!

Real Madrid signs deal with Virgin Play [GI.biz]