Real, Tangible Recon Helmet

Sure, it's now been shown you can steal Halo 3's highly-prized Recon Armour. But really, who gives a fig about a bunch of 1s and 0s? Not us. No, if you want to impress us with your thievery, you've got to steal a real set of Halo 3 Recon Armour. Like this one, which was hand-crafted by a chap going by the name Belakor. OK, so it's just a helmet and not the full set of armour, but does that take away from the impressiveness of the thing? Only a little, my friends. Only a little.

