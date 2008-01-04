The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Real, Tangible Recon Helmet

reconhelmet.jpgSure, it's now been shown you can steal Halo 3's highly-prized Recon Armour. But really, who gives a fig about a bunch of 1s and 0s? Not us. No, if you want to impress us with your thievery, you've got to steal a real set of Halo 3 Recon Armour. Like this one, which was hand-crafted by a chap going by the name Belakor. OK, so it's just a helmet and not the full set of armour, but does that take away from the impressiveness of the thing? Only a little, my friends. Only a little.
Really real and wearable Halo 3 Recon helmet [X3F]

Comments

  • Joel Guest

    i love that thing, is it for sale? i must have it! thats like the awesomest halo 3 thing i've ever seen

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles