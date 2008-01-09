Real World Super Mario Galaxy

The artsy folks over at MTV's Multiplayer (i.e. Stephen Totilo) stumbled upon the Super Mario Galaxy-esque work of Parisian photographer Alexandre Duret-Lutz. The photographer has been creating this Wee Planets pictures since 2006, but was apparently unaware of the video game until Totilo contacted him.

Not to be dissuaded, Totilo had some of his production folks whip up an showing, perhaps, what Super Mario Galaxy might have looked like on the PS3 or Xbox 360. Hit the jump to check it out.

Real Life 'Super Mario Galaxy' — A Possible Glimpse [Multiplayer]