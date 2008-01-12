Requiem: Bloodymare Looks...Bloody?

Oh Gravity Interactive, how you raise my hopes and crush my dreams. First you announce your Havok-powered horror MMO Requiem: Bloodymare last week, getting my hopes all inflated for something unique and terrifying in the massively multiplayer sector, and then you give us screens like these. Granted the town looks kind of nifty and the character screen is nicely detailed, it's a dark elf. Standard Korean MMO dark elf number 3, if I am not mistaken, with a few demonic modifications to make him a little more evil than your average DE. On top of that, while these screens contain plenty of bloody, I see not one horse. What gives?