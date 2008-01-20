Requiem: Bloodymare Trailer

When i heard there was going to be an ultra gory MMO, my interest was piqued. But, after seeing some screens and now this trailer, my pique has waned a bit. It looks nice if not a bit generic and there's not nearly as much blood and gore as I had hoped for something with "bloody" in the title. But, who knows, it could shape up to be a really amazing game for all I know and then who will be laughing out of the other side of his face? The real question though is: Does lots of blood equal a good MMO?