The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Requiem: Bloodymare Trailer

When i heard there was going to be an ultra gory MMO, my interest was piqued. But, after seeing some screens and now this trailer, my pique has waned a bit. It looks nice if not a bit generic and there's not nearly as much blood and gore as I had hoped for something with "bloody" in the title. But, who knows, it could shape up to be a really amazing game for all I know and then who will be laughing out of the other side of his face? The real question though is: Does lots of blood equal a good MMO?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles