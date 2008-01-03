Resident Evil: Extinction Now On DVD, Blu-ray Apparently

The third and possibly final Resident Evil cinematic masterpiece, scribed by the multi-talented Paul W.S. Anderson of Alien vs. Predator fame, has come home. Resident Evil: Extinction is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, with the latter definitely not featuring playable demos of Resident Evil 5 and Devil May Cry 4, despite what you may have heard elsewhere. Anyone pick it up? Get your fill of zombie crows and sand? I'll refrain from biting remarks, as I've yet to see any of the Resident Evil film adaptations due to a crippling fear of hearing Milla Jovovich speak on camera and having better things to do with ninety minutes.