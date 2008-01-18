The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Resistance 2 Interviews, Hotness Alluded

So not only is Resistance 2 very much real (honestly, how could it not have been given the first title's success), but it's looking pretty fantastic with 8-player co-op and 100-foot monsters. That's like 12-feet per person. Today Insomniac and Game Informer are serving up three clips for your pleasure. The first two are with Insomniac Founder and CEO Ted Price, and the last is with Insomniac Lead Designer Colin Munson. Most of it's big picture stuff and there's no footage shown, but hey, it's some the intel on the sequel to one of the best games on the PS3 to date.


RESISTANCE 2 INTERVIEWS [threespeech]

