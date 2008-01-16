The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Retailers All But Confirm Silent Hill Origins PS2 Port

silent_hill_origins_ps2.jpgWe first brought word last month that Konami's PSP original effort Silent Hill Origins would get the profit-maximizing PlayStation 2 port, like many PSP games before it. Today, we have more evidence. SCEA and Konami reps decided not to comment on the rumoured game when we asked about it in December, but that doesn't stop retailers GameFly and Amazon from essentially confirming it, two listings dug up by Siliconera. Both companies now feature box art and release dates for the PS2 port, which is expected to ship in March.

Amazon's details on the port don't mention any additions to Silent Hill Origins, so we expect something quick and dirty. Well, probably not dirty, but you know what I mean.

Silent Hill Origins PS2 port looking increasingly probable [Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles