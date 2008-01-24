"Retailers Make Up Release Dates"

"Release dates" from retailers are usually nothing more than hopes to pin dreams on. And since Europe (and North America for that matter) still doesn't have the Dual Shock 3, a heads up for when those elusive "Spring 2008" date just might be. UK retailer DVD.co.uk listed February 1st for the DS3 drop date, but according to Sony Europe:

We haven't had any release date confirmed at the moment. Retailers regularly make up release dates to get pre-orders and gauge interest etc.

That's PR speak for RETAILERS ARE FULL OF SHIT.

