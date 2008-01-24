"Retailers Make Up Release Dates"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

vit_ds31.jpg"Release dates" from retailers are usually nothing more than hopes to pin dreams on. And since Europe (and North America for that matter) still doesn't have the Dual Shock 3, a heads up for when those elusive "Spring 2008" date just might be. UK retailer DVD.co.uk listed February 1st for the DS3 drop date, but according to Sony Europe:

We haven't had any release date confirmed at the moment. Retailers regularly make up release dates to get pre-orders and gauge interest etc.

That's PR speak for RETAILERS ARE FULL OF SHIT.

DS3 Date? [Videogamer.com]

  • Jack Black Guest

    Ever heard of a thing called the internet? E-commerce? B2C? Type in this to your web browser: play-asia.com.

    And forget about waiting for lame (lazy, lying) retailers.

    0

