Retro Studios Loses One Of Its Own To Cancer

The gaming industry lost another long-time contributor yesterday, IGN reports, as Retro Studios senior software engineer Mark Haigh-Hutchinson succumbed to pancreatic cancer. Haigh-Hutchinson's 23-year career spanned stints at both LucasArts and Retro, where he specialised in camera systems and controls. He helped to create beloved games such as Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Sam 'n' Max Hit the Road, Zombies Ate My Neighbors and the Metroid Prime series. He was also the author of the book Real-Time Cameras, published in 2008.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Mark Haigh-Hutchinson was 43.

