Rez HD, Lode Runner Shown Off At CES



Microsoft's Gamerscore team have thrown up a video showing off two of Xbox Live's more enticing upcoming games. Lode Runner's first off the bat, and looks like the same old Lode Runner, though purists may get a little huffy at the Xboxification of the whole thing. Of greater importance is that, 4:34 in, you also get to see more of Rez HD in action, which purists will admit (we will confirm) looks utterly gorgeous.