Rez HD Dated For US, Europe

rezbitches.jpgAfter months of breathless anticipation (on our part) and silence (on Q Entertainment's part), the Xbox Live Arcade port of Mizuguchi's classic shooter Rez finally has a pair of release dates. Americans will be seeing the game on January 8, while Europe's long and proud tradition of pointless delays continues, with their release date being February 20. BONUS NEWS: an accompanying post on Sonic Team's blog says that classy Japanese T-shirt makers Beams will be releasing a ltd edition Rez tee. My thumbs are both up.
  • steve Guest

    BREAKING NEWS FLASH: kotaku gets it wrong yet again

    0

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

