Rez HD Dated For US, Europe

After months of breathless anticipation (on our part) and silence (on Q Entertainment's part), the Xbox Live Arcade port of Mizuguchi's classic shooter Rez finally has a pair of release dates. Americans will be seeing the game on January 8, while Europe's long and proud tradition of pointless delays continues, with their release date being February 20. BONUS NEWS: an accompanying post on Sonic Team's blog says that classy Japanese T-shirt makers Beams will be releasing a ltd edition Rez tee. My thumbs are both up.

[Official Site, thanks Jonathan!]