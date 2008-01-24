Rez HD To Join Us Next Wednesday?

Rez HD is coming to Xbox Live Arcade soon. Maybe, very soon. Speaking with Eurogamer, a Q Entertainment spokesperson offered this sugar-coated, snacky tease:

The game is being prepped and it's just waiting for the green light. Maybe next week?

Maybe, huh? Great. Wait, was that a wink? And was that a nudge? What are you trying to do here, Q, get our hopes up? We already know Ubisoft's Chessmaster Live will be appearing next Wednesday, so our extremities are crossed that Rez will be joining it.

