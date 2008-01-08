The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Rez HD Will Actually Support Trance Vibration.

vibrator.jpgNever used it myself (I played the original on Dreamcast), but certain flavours of gamer were big, big fans of Sega's "Trance Vibrator" peripheral for the PS2 version of Rez. So it's a shame we won't be getting one for the 360 version, right? No shame here. Microsoft have told Joystiq that any additional 360 controllers you've got lying around the house can be commandeered by the game to serve as...well, vibrators. Indeed, the game will support up to three of them, just in case you need to...OK, you know what, never mind.
Rez HD: extra controllers double as trance vibrators (seriously) [Joystiq]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    I'm not getting this... It's... what, you like, strap them to your legs or something? Right?

    Right?

    ...Hello?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles