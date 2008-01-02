R.I.P. Wavebird (2002-2007)

Is the Wavebird dead? Sadly, it appears so. Go Nintendo pinged Nintendo asking about the status of the trusty old warhorse, and were told that while Nintendo are still shipping standard GameCube controllers to stores, they're no longer doing the same for the wireless Wavebird. While it doesn't get the same recognition as other Nintendo controller innovations like the D-pad and analogue stick, it still deserved attention as the first successful wireless controller for a console. Rest In Peace, brother. We had some good, good times.

Nintendo has no plans to restock Wavebirds [Go Nintendo]