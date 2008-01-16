The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Roadie Hero Brings Sloppy Seconds Simulation Home

roadie_hero.jpgRag controller? Tuning mode? Yes, please and thank you! College Humor's latest brings focus to the unsung schleppers of equipment that precede and follow actual rockers in Roadie Hero. Simulating the most enjoyable aspects of the job, like droning on "Check. Check. Check." and picking up the run-off tail that finds real musicians so appealing, Roadie Hero, (were it ever to become reality) looks like it would be a blast.

Obviously, I'm kidding. It looks like hell. The clip you're looking for is after the jump.

Do stick around for the kicker, folks. It's arguably the best part. I'm really looking forward to the sequel, Asshole Soundboard Operator Hero with 108-button controller.

Thanks, Steph!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles