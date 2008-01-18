Rock Band: 2.5 Million Songs Sold

These song downloads for music games, they're eaaaasy money. Look at Rock Band here. Game's barely been out a couple of months and already you lot have bought over 2.5 million songs. Most popular stuff? The Metallica pack comes in at #1, with the Queens, Police, Sabbath and Bowie packs also doing well. Most popular individual song was Foreigner's "Juke Box Hero". BONUS NEWS ITEM: Harmonix also state that the game's promised full-album downloads are coming "very shortly".

Rock Band song sales top 2.5 million [GameSpot]