Rock Band: 2.5 Million Songs Sold

rockbandcash.jpg These song downloads for music games, they're eaaaasy money. Look at Rock Band here. Game's barely been out a couple of months and already you lot have bought over 2.5 million songs. Most popular stuff? The Metallica pack comes in at #1, with the Queens, Police, Sabbath and Bowie packs also doing well. Most popular individual song was Foreigner's "Juke Box Hero". BONUS NEWS ITEM: Harmonix also state that the game's promised full-album downloads are coming "very shortly".
Rock Band song sales top 2.5 million [GameSpot]

    Does anyone know how australians can download the downloadable content with a US version of the game?

