Rock Band DLC For March Outlined In Latest OXM

maidenkillers.jpg The latest Official Xbox Magazine lays out Rock Band's DLC for the month of March. Sadly, and this is getting more than a little annoying, there's still no album downloads. What we do get is a bunch of guitar-happy tracks from the likes of Metallica, Iron Maiden, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Black Sabbath. All of which are bands the game already features. And half of those are covers. Oh well.

March 4 - Thrash Pack
At The Gates: Blinded By Fear
Evile: Thrashes
The Haunted: Shadow World

March 11
Bad Company: Shooting Star (COVER)
Lynyrd Skynyrd: Simple Man
The Police: Message in a Bottle

March 18 - NIN Pack
Nine Inch Nails: March of the Pigs
Nine Inch Nails: The Collector
Nine Inch Nails: The Perfect Drug

March 25 - Metal Pack
Iron Maiden: Wrathchild (COVER)
Black Sabbath: Supernaut (COVER)
Metallica: Fuel

Look, metal is great, don't get me wrong. But "Fuel"? And more Iron Maiden and Sabbath covers? Some metal-based variety (Slayer, Mastodon, Anthrax) would be swell about now, thanks.
[thanks everyone who sent this in!]

Comments

  • DanMazkin Guest

    They've got The Haunted! How much more metal do you need?!?!

    0
  • mrferret @Mr.Ferret

    why on EARTH would you complain about MORE maiden.

    needs more!!! MORE MAIDEN PLEASE NO MORE COVERS!!

    and release the damn game in Aus already

    0

