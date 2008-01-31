Rock Band DLC For March Outlined In Latest OXM

The latest Official Xbox Magazine lays out Rock Band's DLC for the month of March. Sadly, and this is getting more than a little annoying, there's still no album downloads. What we do get is a bunch of guitar-happy tracks from the likes of Metallica, Iron Maiden, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Black Sabbath. All of which are bands the game already features. And half of those are covers. Oh well.
March 4 - Thrash Pack
At The Gates: Blinded By Fear
Evile: Thrashes
The Haunted: Shadow World
March 11
Bad Company: Shooting Star (COVER)
Lynyrd Skynyrd: Simple Man
The Police: Message in a Bottle
March 18 - NIN Pack
Nine Inch Nails: March of the Pigs
Nine Inch Nails: The Collector
Nine Inch Nails: The Perfect Drug
March 25 - Metal Pack
Iron Maiden: Wrathchild (COVER)
Black Sabbath: Supernaut (COVER)
Metallica: Fuel
Look, metal is great, don't get me wrong. But "Fuel"? And more Iron Maiden and Sabbath covers? Some metal-based variety (Slayer, Mastodon, Anthrax) would be swell about now, thanks.
[thanks everyone who sent this in!]
They've got The Haunted! How much more metal do you need?!?!