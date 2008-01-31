Rock Band DLC For March Outlined In Latest OXM

The latest Official Xbox Magazine lays out Rock Band's DLC for the month of March. Sadly, and this is getting more than a little annoying, there's still no album downloads. What we do get is a bunch of guitar-happy tracks from the likes of Metallica, Iron Maiden, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Black Sabbath. All of which are bands the game already features. And half of those are covers. Oh well.

March 4 - Thrash Pack

At The Gates: Blinded By Fear

Evile: Thrashes

The Haunted: Shadow World

March 11

Bad Company: Shooting Star (COVER)

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Simple Man

The Police: Message in a Bottle

March 18 - NIN Pack

Nine Inch Nails: March of the Pigs

Nine Inch Nails: The Collector

Nine Inch Nails: The Perfect Drug

March 25 - Metal Pack

Iron Maiden: Wrathchild (COVER)

Black Sabbath: Supernaut (COVER)

Metallica: Fuel

Look, metal is great, don't get me wrong. But "Fuel"? And more Iron Maiden and Sabbath covers? Some metal-based variety (Slayer, Mastodon, Anthrax) would be swell about now, thanks.

[thanks everyone who sent this in!]