Rock Band DLC Has You Covered

Harmonix and MTV have released more Rock Band DLC onto the 360's marketplace, so as to better equip you for any virtual rocking you may wish to partake in on your day off. It's not the strongest offering, however, with Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Gimme Three Steps" the only original track. "Hard to Handle" by the Black Crowes, and Rush's "Limelight" round out the selection, but are "as made famous by" cover versions. Shame. Oh, and guys, the constant updates are great, thanks, but we're still waiting on those promised album downloads.

