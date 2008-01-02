The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Rock Band DLC Has You Covered

lynyrd.jpgHarmonix and MTV have released more Rock Band DLC onto the 360's marketplace, so as to better equip you for any virtual rocking you may wish to partake in on your day off. It's not the strongest offering, however, with Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Gimme Three Steps" the only original track. "Hard to Handle" by the Black Crowes, and Rush's "Limelight" round out the selection, but are "as made famous by" cover versions. Shame. Oh, and guys, the constant updates are great, thanks, but we're still waiting on those promised album downloads.
[Image]

Comments

  • gingy Guest

    Where's our freaking Rock Band!? ARGH!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles