Back in November we showed you Rock Band drums hacked to allow for PC input, and now Andrew Rudson utilises said hack in a nifty little program called Drum Machine, which allows you to assign samples sounds to each of the four drums and the pedals, which you can then play as if they were a real, somewhat limited set of drums. The program comes with a variety of drum sounds included, with support for up to 1,024 different WAV files. Best of all, you can record your tracks for playback, sharing, or importing into your favorite mixing program. The only downside is that the program currently only works with the Xbox 360 version, though Andrew plans a patch very soon to support the PS3 and PS2 drum sets. Nice work! Drum Machine for Windows [AndrewRudson.com - Thanks Jason!]
Rock Band Drums Deliver PC Beats
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
I tried it out and love it.But i just wish that it had way more cymbal sounds. I hooked up two drum kits to it and it works awesom, but the only down fall is that one kit is default setting and can't be changed but the other one can be and they are from two different system's. i would really like to find some way to add alot more cymbal sounds to it so i could make some heavy death metal beats.