Rock Band Gets Oasis, New Rush, Smashing Pumpkins This Month

Xbox.com let slip abnormally early the upcoming downloadable content for Harmonix's Rock Band, giving us a look at the rest of January's add-on tracks. First up are a trio of tracks from Oasis, "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Live Forever," and "Wonderwall." They'll be available the week of January 22nd to Rock Band owners, bringing familial strife and Manchester pop-rock to fans. Gotta start working on my Liam!

For the following week, Harmonix brings us the "Progressive Pack", featuring "Siva" by Smashing Pumpkins, "Working Man" as made famous by Rush, and "Ten Speed (Of God's Blood and Burial)" as made famous by Coheed and Cambria.

The overworked web staff at Xbox.com has since pulled the listings (someone goofed), but those who demand screenshot proof can find it right here.

Rock Band January Song Track Releases [Xbox.com - Image Credit]