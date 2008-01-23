Rock Band Gets Oasis, Officially

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

409556069_408d145e96_o.jpgIt looks like that Xbox.com leak was accurate, because today Major Nelson is reporting that Oasis DLC is coming to Rock Band (Wonderwall, Live Forever, and Don't Look Back in Anger). Boy that leak is depressing—the equivalent to spotting your Christmas presents early, only to find that you Christmas presents are a bunch of tracks from a pretentious band that claimed to be the next Beatles but ultimately couldn't even data some sort of Vegas-inspired Yoko impersonator. If you've forgotten that tracks run 160pts and trios will set you back 400pts, we have all that nifty press release info pasted after the jump.

Content: "Don't Look Back in Anger" Price: 160 Microsoft Points Availability: Canada and United States

Content: "Live Forever"
Price: 160 Microsoft Points
Availability: Canada and United States
Content: "Live Forever" Price: 160 Microsoft Points Availability: Canada and United States

Content: "Wonderwall"
Price: 160 Microsoft Points
Availability: Canada and United States
Content: "Wonderwall" Price: 160 Microsoft Points Availability: Canada and United States

Content: Oasis Pack 01
Price: 440 Microsoft Points
Availability: Canada and United States
Content: Oasis Pack 01 Price: 440 Microsoft Points Availability: Canada and United States Dash Text: [ESRB: T (Teen) MILD LYRICS,MILD SUGGESTIVE THEMES]Build your Rock Band library by purchasing this song game track pack: Oasis Pack 01. This pack includes "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Live Forever," and "Wonderwall" by Oasis.

Oh, and we almost forgot to mention. We want our full album downloads already.

Rock Band Tracks (Oasis) [majornelson]

