Rock Band Gets Oasis, Officially

It looks like that Xbox.com leak was accurate, because today Major Nelson is reporting that Oasis DLC is coming to Rock Band (Wonderwall, Live Forever, and Don't Look Back in Anger). Boy that leak is depressing—the equivalent to spotting your Christmas presents early, only to find that you Christmas presents are a bunch of tracks from a pretentious band that claimed to be the next Beatles but ultimately couldn't even data some sort of Vegas-inspired Yoko impersonator. If you've forgotten that tracks run 160pts and trios will set you back 400pts, we have all that nifty press release info pasted after the jump.

Content: "Don't Look Back in Anger" Price: 160 Microsoft Points Availability: Canada and United States Dash Text: [ESRB: T (Teen) MILD LYRICS,MILD SUGGESTIVE THEMES]Build your Rock Band library by purchasing this song game track: "Don't Look Back in Anger"—Oasis. PLEASE NOTE: Many Rock Band song game tracks are available as both a multipack and as a single game track. These song game tracks are exactly the same (unless expressly noted as a special version or remix). Be aware that it is possible to download the same song game track twice so please carefully consider your purchases. For music credits, visit www.RockBand.com. There are no refunds for this item. For more information, see www.xbox.com/live/accounts.

Content: "Live Forever"

Price: 160 Microsoft Points

Availability: Canada and United States

Dash Text: [ESRB: T (Teen) MILD LYRICS,MILD SUGGESTIVE THEMES]Build your Rock Band library by purchasing this song game track: "Live Forever"—Oasis. PLEASE NOTE: Many Rock Band song game tracks are available as both a multipack and as a single game track. These song game tracks are exactly the same (unless expressly noted as a special version or remix). Be aware that it is possible to download the same song game track twice so please carefully consider your purchases. For music credits, visit www.RockBand.com. There are no refunds for this item. For more information, see www.xbox.com/live/accounts.

Content: "Wonderwall"

Price: 160 Microsoft Points

Availability: Canada and United States

Dash Text: [ESRB: T (Teen) MILD LYRICS,MILD SUGGESTIVE THEMES]Build your Rock Band library by purchasing this song game track: "Wonderwall"—Oasis. PLEASE NOTE: Many Rock Band song game tracks are available as both a multipack and as a single game track. These song game tracks are exactly the same (unless expressly noted as a special version or remix). Be aware that it is possible to download the same song game track twice so please carefully consider your purchases. For music credits, visit www.RockBand.com. There are no refunds for this item. For more information, see www.xbox.com/live/accounts.

Content: Oasis Pack 01

Price: 440 Microsoft Points

Availability: Canada and United States

Dash Text: [ESRB: T (Teen) MILD LYRICS,MILD SUGGESTIVE THEMES]Build your Rock Band library by purchasing this song game track pack: Oasis Pack 01. This pack includes "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Live Forever," and "Wonderwall" by Oasis. PLEASE NOTE: this song game track pack includes three song game tracks at a discounted rate over individual purchases. Many Rock Band songs are available as both a multipack and as a single game track. These songs are exactly the same (unless expressly noted as a special version or remix). Be aware that it is possible to download the same song twice so please carefully consider your purchases. For song credits, visit www.RockBand.com. There are no refunds for this item. For more information, see www.xbox.com/live/accounts.