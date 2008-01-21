Rock Band Getting Physical Expansions (Plus, EA To Capitalise On Stupidity)

Sure, Rock Band's getting constant DLC updates. Full album downloads, too (someday). But what if you don't have your console of choice hooked up to the internets? No problem. MTV have told Reuters that once full albums start hitting and more and more artists are brought onboard, they'll be releasing standalone expansions. MTVN's Van Toffler:

We are talking to tons of bands, from indie to the most established ... to release not necessarily their entire catalog, but maybe some of their classic albums and do special packages around that.

Exciting!

Less exciting is a little footnote at the bottom of the same Reuters piece, outlining some plans EA have to find morons and take their money. EA's "head of music", Steve Schnur, says that EA are looking at ways to sell new soundtracks to existing games as DLC. In other words, you buy Madden, then 3-6 months later, you can pay real money for a new soundtrack for it.

I'll give you a moment.

Don't blame EA. Blame the people who have paid for things like cheat codes and unlockables, because they're the ones proving this is a sound business plan.

