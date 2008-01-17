Rock Band Invades Sundance

Harmonix, MTV and.. .Ray-Ban? are teaming up to show off Rock Band during the Sundance Film Festival this week. The game will be set up at Harry-O's Monkey Bar, 427 Main Street, Park City, Utah from this Thursday through till Saturday, Jan. 26. The bar will have the game live from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. If you're going to be in Park City make sure to stop by and take pictures if you catch Michael Moore jamming.