Rock Band Makes With The Monkee Loving

I'm not sure how hard my band can possibly rock out to "Last Train to Clarksville" as made famous by The Monkees, but I am willing to try. We probably won't reach "with our cock out" levels of rocking out, but seeing how we are all related, that's probably not a good idea anyway, even if one of my nephews lives in Alabama (as a Georgia resident, I am allowed one Alabama dig per calendar year). The Monkees' classic is one of three new songs added to the Rock Band DLC list this week, including:

"Action" made famous by Sweet (cover)

"Last Train to Clarksville" made famous by The Monkees (cover)

"All the Small Things" by Blink 182

Ah, Blink 182. How I loved your upbeat harmonies, until I realised that attending one of your concerts - brimming with pre and early teen girls - technically qualified me as a pedophile. All the small things indeed.

