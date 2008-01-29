The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Rock Band Mics Available, Hint At Wii Version

rockbandmic.jpg Seems the first standalone Rock Band peripherals have begun slipping silently, like blister-packed ninjas, into the retail channel. Now available in stores across the US are extra mics for the game, which contain not one, but two surprises. First: they're $US 50. No, thanks. I'd recommend SingStar mics, they're cheaper and better. Second: the packaging looks (we say looks because it's awful small) like it says it's for PS3, 360 and the Wii. Wii, huh? That's certainly new.
Official Rock Band premium microphone turns up, still can't save embarrassment [Engadget]

Comments

  • Cav Guest

    Wii??

    Doesn't that just mean it will work with Boogie & High School Musical?

    'Cos everyone has those games!!!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles