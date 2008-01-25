Rock Band Standalone Drums, Guitars Get Prices, Dates

Harmonix and MTV Games have finally released concrete street dates and retail prices for individual Rock Band instruments, IGN reports today, for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2 versions of the game. PlayStation 3 owners (and Xbox 360-types without an already functioning Guitar Hero controller) will be able to finally get their back-up guitarist up and rocking on April 1, as the Fender Stratocaster controller arrives for $US 59.99.

That's an uncomfortably long wait.

The individual drum controller arrives much earlier on February 12, but at a $US 79.99 price point. Cold comfort there.

