Rock Real Guitar on Rock Band

guitarwireless.jpg Rock Band gets slightly realer. Ediface from peripheral maker SoundTech is a guitar attachment that lets players jam out to Rock Band/Guitar Hero with an actual guitar. Here's how it works: The Windows XP and Mac compatible peripheral measures the notes being played on the guitar. After Ediface detects the real notes, it turns the sound into MIDI. With the above device, it then switches in any other alternative instrumentation much like a synthesiser. For RB/GH support, program in corresponding colors for notes — the first five frets of the top string, for example. The company is even making adaptors available for all major platforms. So there ya go!
Real Guitar Hero [Gizmodo]

