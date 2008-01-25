The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Rockstar Blames PS3 (In Part) For GTA IV Delays

grand-theft-auto-iv-screen.jpgWhen GTA IV was delayed last year, neither investors nor gamers were happy. And many of us pointed the finger at the PS3 for the reported "technical" problems during Rockstar's joint PS3/Xbox 360 development process. According to Rockstar's VP of Product Development Jeronimo Barrera, we weren't so crazy.

It's really no surprise to anybody that the PS3 was definitely a contributing factor to [the delay] .

He continues:

Now, we're neck and neck. That's not an issue anymore. But back then that was something we were taking into account. That's not to say there's anything wrong with the PS3 version. It's awesome. They're both identical.

Oh, I'm sure that the internet will find something wrong with the PS3 version and something wrong with the 360 version. But it's good to hear that both versions of the game are on track now.

Grand Theft Auto IV' Developer Announces Release Date, Says Whether There Will Be Another 'Hot Coffee' [mtv]

  • Your Mother Guest

    he mean identical BY THE GAME,not the hardware,EVERY BODY KNOW PS# IS MORE POWERFULL

    0
  • vato Guest

    GTA san andreas will be big and i dont think a DVD can handle it or the CRAPPY graphics that 360 has.....so no more GAT for 360.

    0
  • Weresmurf @Weresmurf

    "i dont think a DVD can handle it or the CRAPPY graphics that 360 has.....so no more GAT for 360"

    LMAO Im yet to see a game on the ps3 that can't be done on the 360 and vice versa, sorry dude, you fail. You fail at everything.

    0
  • steven Guest

    vato, 360 graphics card is more powerful than the ps3 one, look it up

    0
  • California Gamer Guest

    PS3 = delayed software... The XBox delivers more titles, on time, with sales numbers to back it up. Look at Assassin's Creed and Call of Duty 4... the PS3 versions are buggy and have been crushed 4 to 1 by the Xbox 360! Who is going to keep writing for the PS3 when these results happen over and over again?!?

    People said the PS3 wasn't harder to program, that developers would 'get the hang of it' but it will be 2 years now that the PS3 has had dev kits, and still Grand Turismo can't even commit to a release date!?! Games like Haze can't ship within a YEAR of the original targeted release date?!

    0
  • nomet Guest

    @ California Gamer....

    Gran turismo has never ever stuck to a release date, in the history of the world, they've delayed.

    0

