Rockstar Blames PS3 (In Part) For GTA IV Delays

When GTA IV was delayed last year, neither investors nor gamers were happy. And many of us pointed the finger at the PS3 for the reported "technical" problems during Rockstar's joint PS3/Xbox 360 development process. According to Rockstar's VP of Product Development Jeronimo Barrera, we weren't so crazy.

It's really no surprise to anybody that the PS3 was definitely a contributing factor to [the delay] .

He continues:

Now, we're neck and neck. That's not an issue anymore. But back then that was something we were taking into account. That's not to say there's anything wrong with the PS3 version. It's awesome. They're both identical.

Oh, I'm sure that the internet will find something wrong with the PS3 version and something wrong with the 360 version. But it's good to hear that both versions of the game are on track now.

Grand Theft Auto IV' Developer Announces Release Date, Says Whether There Will Be Another 'Hot Coffee' [mtv]