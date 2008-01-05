Rockstar Games Get Steamy

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

rockstar_collection.jpgValve has welcomed Rockstar Games into the fold today, with the publisher's catalog arriving on the Steam digital distribution platform. We'd heard rumors about it from a few Steam users over the past couple weeks, but now it's confirmed. That means Windows gamers can enjoy titles like Manhunt, Max Payne, Midnight Club II and the Grand Theft Auto series from the comfort of their broadband connections. There are some very solid deals to be had, with a 10% price break on the available titles during launch week.

What kind of deals? How about both Max Payne games for $US 13.45? No? What about every GTA PC game for $26.95? If bundling is your thing, you may want to check out the Rockstar Collection, which features ten titles for the price of one (give or take). It's fun and financially sound.

Rockstar Games On Steam [Steam]

January 4, 2008 - Rockstar Games, the publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., and Valve announce an agreement to launch Rockstar Games' entire PC catalog on Steam, a leading platform for the delivery and management of PC games and digital content with over 13 million accounts around the world.

Starting today, gamers may purchase Rockstar Games' titles, including the complete Grand Theft Auto and Max Payne series plus Manhunt and Midnight Club II. To celebrate the launch, Rockstar is offering all its Steam games for a 10% discount during launch week.

The Rockstar games now available on Steam include:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Grand Theft Auto III
Grand Theft Auto II
Grand Theft Auto
Midnight Club II
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
Max Payne
Manhunt
Wild Metal Country

"We were immediately excited by the opportunity to offer our PC catalog via Steam because it allows us to reach out to gamers around the world in exciting new ways," said Rowan Hajaj, Head of Finance and Corporate Development of Rockstar Games. "We are continually looking for ways to give back to our fans and this collaboration will give people a chance to easily revisit some of our greatest titles."

"Rockstar Games brings some of most viscerally engaging games the industry has ever witnessed to Steam's expansive library of titles," says Jason Holtman, director of Steam business development. "We're delighted to provide a place where gamers across the globe can discover all the fine work Rockstar Games has produced."

For more information about Rockstar Games on Steam, please visit www.steamgames.com/v/index.php?publisher=rockstar

