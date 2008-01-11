The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Way of the Rodent's Game Awards are one of the few that I actually look forward to reading. So I was psyched to see the run down of their finalists and the news of where it would be held.

This year's Rodent Game Awards (Not bigger and better - still small, still rubbish) will take place in the downstairs room of a tiny London pub.

Hit the jump for the full run-down of categories and finalists. Keep an eye out categories like the Technical Achievement: The Holy Shit will you just look at that Eyes of Jesus Award and the Gameplay: Most difficult moment in a video game to explain to the missus award.

Game of the year 2007
o Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)
o Halo 3 (Xbox-360/PC)
o Bioshock (Xbox-360/PC)
o Forza 2 (Xbox 360)
o Portal (Multiplatform)
o Crackdown (Xbox-360/PC)
2006 Winner: Ridge Racer 6

Gameplay: Best game level
o All Ghillied Up - Call of Duty 4
o Level 19 - Portal
o Fort Frolic - Bioshock
o Nottingham - Resistance: Fall of Man
2006 Winner: Tivliz Asylum - Black

Gameplay: Most difficult moment in a videogame to explain to the missus
o Portal - Because girls just don't get travel through time and space
o The Witcher - Oooh Missus!
o Guitar Hero II - Sticky Star Power
o Zelda Phantom Hourglass - Muttering Mentalista
2006 Winner: Dead Rising - Gay Cowboy Outfit

Gameplay: Big Grin
o Super Mario Galaxy - Start to finish
o Portal - I'm Still Alive
o Earth Defence Force 2017 - Mothership takedown
o DiRT - Rally of Japan
2006 Winner: DEFCON - Oops! Sorry New York!

Technical Achievement: Bestest Explosions
o Crackdown - Car pyres
o Motorstorm - Crashy crashy
o Halo 3 - Scarab
o Flatout Ultimate Carnage - Car go boom
2006 Winner: Black

Technical Achievement: Synthesised 'Ghostbusters!' Memorial Voice and Character
o Nathan Drake (Uncharted)
o The entire cast (Bioshock)
o GlaDOS (Portal)
o Local DJ (Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles)
2006 Winner: Marcus Fenix (Gears of War)

Technical Achievement: The Holy Shit will you just look at that Eyes of Jesus Award
o CoD4 - Helicopter flight over the coast
o Assassin's Creed - The view from your first vantage point climb
o Uncharted - Many. Many moments
o Bioshock - Opening ocean sequence
2006 Winner: New Award

For the People, with the People: Best game to play with your mates
o Forza 2 - Online racing
o Big Team Battle - Halo 3
o FIFA 2008 - Pro 5v5
o CoD4 - Multiplayer
2006 Winner: Gears of War

For the People, with the People: The 'Ooh, can I have a go please' award for most inclusive game
o Wii Sports
o Guitar Hero III
o Singstar PS3
o Super Mario Galaxy
2006 Winner: Wii Sports (it's that bleedin' inclusive)

For the People, with the People: The 'This-is-Bleedin'-Ace-What-the-Hell-Were-FEDGE/GamesTUM-Thinking' Unexpected Diamond Award
o Earth Defence Force 2017
o The Witcher
o Jetpac Refuelled
o FIFA 2008
2006 Winner: New Award

Rodent Readers Award
o Voting in progress - results TBA
2006 Winner: Guitar Hero

Way of the Rodent

