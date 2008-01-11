Way of the Rodent's Game Awards are one of the few that I actually look forward to reading. So I was psyched to see the run down of their finalists and the news of where it would be held.

This year's Rodent Game Awards (Not bigger and better - still small, still rubbish) will take place in the downstairs room of a tiny London pub.

Hit the jump for the full run-down of categories and finalists. Keep an eye out categories like the Technical Achievement: The Holy Shit will you just look at that Eyes of Jesus Award and the Gameplay: Most difficult moment in a video game to explain to the missus award.

Game of the year 2007

o Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)

o Halo 3 (Xbox-360/PC)

o Bioshock (Xbox-360/PC)

o Forza 2 (Xbox 360)

o Portal (Multiplatform)

o Crackdown (Xbox-360/PC)

2006 Winner: Ridge Racer 6

Gameplay: Best game level

o All Ghillied Up - Call of Duty 4

o Level 19 - Portal

o Fort Frolic - Bioshock

o Nottingham - Resistance: Fall of Man

2006 Winner: Tivliz Asylum - Black

Gameplay: Most difficult moment in a videogame to explain to the missus

o Portal - Because girls just don't get travel through time and space

o The Witcher - Oooh Missus!

o Guitar Hero II - Sticky Star Power

o Zelda Phantom Hourglass - Muttering Mentalista

2006 Winner: Dead Rising - Gay Cowboy Outfit

Gameplay: Big Grin

o Super Mario Galaxy - Start to finish

o Portal - I'm Still Alive

o Earth Defence Force 2017 - Mothership takedown

o DiRT - Rally of Japan

2006 Winner: DEFCON - Oops! Sorry New York!

Technical Achievement: Bestest Explosions

o Crackdown - Car pyres

o Motorstorm - Crashy crashy

o Halo 3 - Scarab

o Flatout Ultimate Carnage - Car go boom

2006 Winner: Black

Technical Achievement: Synthesised 'Ghostbusters!' Memorial Voice and Character

o Nathan Drake (Uncharted)

o The entire cast (Bioshock)

o GlaDOS (Portal)

o Local DJ (Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles)

2006 Winner: Marcus Fenix (Gears of War)

Technical Achievement: The Holy Shit will you just look at that Eyes of Jesus Award

o CoD4 - Helicopter flight over the coast

o Assassin's Creed - The view from your first vantage point climb

o Uncharted - Many. Many moments

o Bioshock - Opening ocean sequence

2006 Winner: New Award

For the People, with the People: Best game to play with your mates

o Forza 2 - Online racing

o Big Team Battle - Halo 3

o FIFA 2008 - Pro 5v5

o CoD4 - Multiplayer

2006 Winner: Gears of War

For the People, with the People: The 'Ooh, can I have a go please' award for most inclusive game

o Wii Sports

o Guitar Hero III

o Singstar PS3

o Super Mario Galaxy

2006 Winner: Wii Sports (it's that bleedin' inclusive)

For the People, with the People: The 'This-is-Bleedin'-Ace-What-the-Hell-Were-FEDGE/GamesTUM-Thinking' Unexpected Diamond Award

o Earth Defence Force 2017

o The Witcher

o Jetpac Refuelled

o FIFA 2008

2006 Winner: New Award

Rodent Readers Award

o Voting in progress - results TBA

2006 Winner: Guitar Hero

Way of the Rodent