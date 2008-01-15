Roger Avary In Trouble With The Law

Roger Avary, who were it not for the writer's strike would probably be hard at work finishing up his script for the Wolfenstein movie, is instead looking at some potential jail time after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He's alleged to have been driving under the influence when, early Monday morning, he was involved in a car accident which saw his wife hospitalised and his friend, Italian Andreas Zini, killed. He's currently out on $US 50,000 bail. In a statement released this afternoon, Avery's representative says:

Roger wishes to publicly convey his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. Words cannot express how sorry he is, and this tragic accident will always haunt him.

