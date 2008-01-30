Roll With The Day Note

To: Ashcraft

From: McWhertor

Re: So, Yeah, I Finally Plugged My Wii Into Internets

Congratulations on merging your Wii onto the information superhighway! There's so much to see and do out there! May I suggest you take the Wii's Opera web browser for a spin? You'll probably think to yourself "Why the hell did he tell me to do this? It's torture!" Okay, it's not torture like acid to the face or watching Dragon Ball Z, but it's definitely icky. That may be one of those "white whine" kind of things, but I can't imagine having to lower myself to TV 'net browsing.

The most exciting thing that happened to me today was a journey to Staples to fax something. Like television web browsers, I generally avoid faxing not unlike I avoid the plague. Also "exciting" was the crushing blow to what was our expected DICE coverage. Despite very much looking forward to the summit, at which Mizuguchi and Matsuura will appear, the folks responsible are imposing a hefty fee if we want to attend. As you know, we don't pay to attend press events, outside of the usual travel and hotel expenses, so unless something changes, DICE is off. Frustrating, yes, and very unusual, but at least it will afford me the opportunity to visit Rockstar Games next week with Crecente.

Here's the stuff you missed while you were writing Mini-Bash's biography and guzzling sake.

