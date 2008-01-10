Ron Gilbert Joins Hothead For DeathSpank

Maniac Mansion and Monkey Island veteran Ron Gilbert has signed on as Creative Director at Vancouver-based Hothead Games, with whom he will finally publish his long-awaited episodic RPG adventure, DeathSpank, which is described as "Monkey Island meets Diablo". If it indeed winds up as a combination of those two I may never need another video game or the love of a good woman again. Gilbert got to know the folks at Hothead while helping out on Penny Arcade's On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, and I suppose they just couldn't get him to leave afterwards.

Speaking from his secret game design cave, Ron Gilbert said, "I've spent over four years trying to find the right publisher for this strange little game. Now that I've done it, you just know that somewhere four horsemen are saddling up."

At least it'll be a humorous sort of apocalypse.