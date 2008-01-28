Rumble Kit Makes Your SixAxis Look Silly

This is a Vibrating Bag. We know, it's not a bag, but that's its real name, so that's what it's getting called. You clip it onto the bottom of your Sixaxis and it - apparently - gives you rumble. It also gives you...FM radio, for some reason, along with the bonus feature of making your PS3 controller look like it fell out of 1986. Sure, rumble enthusiasts will have either imported a Dualshock 3 or are happy to wait for a local release, but there's always someone out there who likes to do things the hard way, and this definitely looks like the hard way.

