Rumour: Goldeneye 007, Perfect Dark Coming to XBLA

Citing reliable sources, Xbox Evolved is reporting that Goldeneye 007, the original Perfect Dark and the original Banjo-Kazooie are all headed to the Xbox Live Arcade thanks to a deal worked out between all of the studios and license holders.

Goldeneye, according to the rumour, will hit XBLA shortly after the new Goldeneye, being developed by Activision, is released. The site also says Rare is examining the rest of their back catalog for future XBLA titles. We've contacted Microsoft for comment but haven't heard back yet. We'll make sure to update once we do.

Rareware Is Revisiting 007 [Xbox Evolved]

