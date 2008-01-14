The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Rumour: New Resident Evil Arcade Game on the Way?

Shinkiro_Jill_Valentine.jpg In an interview with Resident Evil Fan, an aptly named resident Evil fan site, Umbrella Chronicles voice actor Tara Platt revealed that she had done some additional RE voice work besides her role as the Red Queen in UC. According to Platt, she simultaneously recorded the voice of Jill Valentine for an as yet unnamed Resident Evil (Biohazard) arcade game that will be released in Japan. When questioned about the new title, Platt had this to say:

The Japanese-based Biohazard is a game console that is available as an arcade game in Japan. And I mean an actual arcade standing game.

It was wonderful getting to play Jill. She's such a fierce character with determination and strength. Unfortunately, I don't have much more info than that, but I'm going to Japan this year, and you can bet I'll be on the look-out for the game in Arcades there!

While her answer does seem a bit confusing, it sounds like we might hear something about this new game in the coming months. If this does turn out to be true, perhaps we might see a showing at this year's TGS? Until then, I will cross my fingers and hope for the best.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles