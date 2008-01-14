Rumour: New Resident Evil Arcade Game on the Way?

In an interview with Resident Evil Fan, an aptly named resident Evil fan site, Umbrella Chronicles voice actor Tara Platt revealed that she had done some additional RE voice work besides her role as the Red Queen in UC. According to Platt, she simultaneously recorded the voice of Jill Valentine for an as yet unnamed Resident Evil (Biohazard) arcade game that will be released in Japan. When questioned about the new title, Platt had this to say:

The Japanese-based Biohazard is a game console that is available as an arcade game in Japan. And I mean an actual arcade standing game. It was wonderful getting to play Jill. She's such a fierce character with determination and strength. Unfortunately, I don't have much more info than that, but I'm going to Japan this year, and you can bet I'll be on the look-out for the game in Arcades there!

While her answer does seem a bit confusing, it sounds like we might hear something about this new game in the coming months. If this does turn out to be true, perhaps we might see a showing at this year's TGS? Until then, I will cross my fingers and hope for the best.